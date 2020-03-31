1  of  2
Coronavirus headlines: US deaths pass 3,100; America has 164,000 cases Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis
Nearly 25% of Ohio’s coronavirus patients are hospitalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Just under 25% of all coronavirus patients in Ohio have required hospitalization.

That information is coming from the Ohio Department of Health.

There are 1933 cases in Ohio.

475 people are hospitalized. Of those, just over 8% of people are in intensive care.

39 people in Ohio have died.

Here are the Ohio counties reporting fatalities:

  • Columbiana: 2
  • Cuyahoga: 4
  • Delaware: 1
  • Erie: 1
  • Franklin: 2
  • Gallia: 1
  • Huron: 1
  • Lake: 1
  • Lorain: 2
  • Lucas: 2
  • Mahoning: 4
  • Medina: 1
  • Miami: 5
  • Montgomery: 1
  • Portage: 1
  • Stark: 2
  • Summit: 5
  • Trumbull: 2

