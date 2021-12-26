Nearly 21K new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over Christmas weekend

**Related Video Above: More Cleveland ambulance delays during COVID spike.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers for Christmas weekend.

There have been 1,931,908 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 20,917 cases from the last 48 hours reported today, along with a total of 28,720 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said, but 443 new deaths were reported Friday.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 94,462 people. There were 109 hospitalizations reported in the last 48 hours, and 9 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

The 21-day average of cases in the state is a little more than 10,000 per day.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Cuyahoga: 215,196

Franklin: 197,453

Hamilton: 125,029

Montgomery: 87,079

Summit: 85,376

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,390,967 or about 54.6% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. The state did not update its vaccination rate numbers for the weekend, and that’s expected to come Monday.