Nearly 20,000 more COVID cases reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers on Thursday as the case counts continue to surge.

In the last 24 hours, 19,774 cases, 484 hospitalizations, 43 intensive care unit admissions and 0 deaths were reported to the state health department.

The daily case number is still far above the 21-day average of 11,166. The hospitalizations are down from Wednesday’s number of 582, which was the highest single day total for the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said 35,962 people have been admitted to Ohio hospitals because of COVID since June 1, when vaccines were widely available. Of those, 2,687 were fully vaccinated. That means that 92.5% of those hospitalized with COVID in the state were not vaccinated.

There have been nearly 2 million COVID cases and 28,780 total deaths in Ohio.

Roughly 55% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the Ohio Department of Health.