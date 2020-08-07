Nearly 100 people infected with coronavirus after Ohio church service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A man who had coronavirus and attended a church service infected 91 other people in Ohio, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Governor DeWine says it happened back in June.

He released the information this week, as part of his press conference detailing state efforts to keep religious institutions informed on accurate information about COVID-19 and its spread.

“This slide shows the spread of the virus to at least 91 different people, resulting from just one person with COVID-19 who attended a church service. It spread like wildfire. Wildfire. Very, very scary,” Gov. DeWine said.

The governor did not name the church or the community.

He says a 56-year-old man went to the service.

53 church members got sick.

18 of the people who were infected also spread it to someone else.

Those sickened include children as young as one-year-old.

“We know that our faith-based leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship. We want to provide our faith communities with all the information we can from doctors, health experts, to arm them with the tools to conduct services safely. Our religious faiths are at the core of our great state and our great country. We thank our faith-based leaders for all they do to serve God and God’s people,” the governor said.

Gov. DeWine says he’s worked hard to exempt religious services from state regulations, outside of asking people to wear a mask.

97,471 people have been sickened with coronavirus in Ohio since the state recorded its first case March 9.

Current trends indicate the state will cross the 100,000 mark this weekend.