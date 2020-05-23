1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

NBA great Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19: ‘This virus is serious’

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ewing, the head coach of Georgetown University’s men’s basketball team, announced the diagnosis on Twitter, adding, “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.”

Ewing decided to share the news publicly to “emphasize that this virus can affect anyone,” according to a statement from Georgetown Athletics.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic, here.*

Ewing is isolated at an area hospital for treatment.

No one else in the Georgetown men’s basketball program has tested positive for the virus, according to the statement.

“I want everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” Ewing tweeted.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral