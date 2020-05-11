National Nursing Home week honored with singing, car parade in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s National Nursing Home week, and one nursing home in Massillon decided to celebrate with a gathering that followed social-distancing guidelines.

This afternoon, residents of Hanover Healthcare Center, on Avis Avenue, watched from their front windows as family members and friends drove by in their vehicles, waving and cheering to all.

Public officials and Miss Akron/Canton were also on hand, singing to the residents and spreading joy. The event was coordinated by Harbor Light Hospice with Hanover House.