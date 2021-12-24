National Guard to operate drive-thru COVID testing site opening soon in Summit County

Related video: Watch coverage of the second day of drive-thru testing in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio National Guard is set to operate a COVID testing site in Summit County as cases continue to rise.

Guard members are teaming up with Summit County Public Health, Akron Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Summa Health to offer PCR tests starting on Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Then starting January 2, 2022 the clinic will run seven days a week and continue indefinitely depending on the community’s need.

It’ll take place at the Summa Health Corporate Office located at 1077 Gorge Blvd. in Akron.

The testing capacity is 300 people per day.

Tests are free, open to everyone ages 2 and older, and you don’t need a doctor’s order to take a test.

Registration is required and you can do that here. Your appointment must be confirmed before you show up at the testing site. Masks are required.

You’ll get your test results in 2-3 days.

SCPH encourages everyone both vaccinated and unvaccinated to continue to engage in safe and effective behaviors to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including:

Stay home if you’re sick, even with mild symptoms

Keep social distancing of at least six feet from non-household members

Wear a mask in public

Consider necessary travel only

Follow good hygiene standards: wash hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face and cover coughs and sneezes

If you have questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line at (330) 926-5795 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.