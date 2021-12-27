National Guard arrives to help local hospitals amid COVID surge

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Members of the Ohio National Guard have made their way to local hospitals as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge across Northeast Ohio.

They arrived at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center to serve as support staff for the medical team there, along with other area hospitals.

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Some troops deployed across the state are highly trained nurses and EMTs., while others will help with things like transportation and food service.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,940,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 8,092 new cases reported Monday.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 94,673 people. There were 211 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

Cuyahoga County has the highest COVID case rate in the state of Ohio.