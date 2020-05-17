Nail salons adding new safety measures as they reopen for business here in Ohio

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — This weekend, businesses like nail salons were allowed to reopen after being shuttered for the past two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was feeling excited because of all my customers. They always text or ask me they need nails done. I miss my customer too you know,” said Maggie Wang, owner of MV Spa in North Olmsted.

There are new guidelines in place, starting from the time you pull into the parking lot.

“We only allow you to wait in the car so when we’re ready for you, we will call you,” she explained.

The floor is lined with tape for social distancing and every other chair is unoccupied for pedicures.

“After you wash your hands, you can pick your polish, you can sign in and then we can take care of you,” said Wang.

The rainbow of polishes is sprayed throughout the day with disinfectant as, Maggie says, are chairs and tables between clients.

She plans to keep most of the same hours as before but she will be closing every Monday to make sure she can do a deep clean of the salon.

Plexiglass barriers are positioned at the manicure stations and front desk. “We put a mask on and then we do the face shield for when we work on the customer.”

Customers are also required to wear masks and will be given one if needed.

“We anticipated having to wear masks so we came prepared for that,” said customer Natalie Wos who walked in with her daughter. “This is kind of our mother/daughter time. Every two weeks we come together and it’s our bonding time and something we’ve missed.”

Maggie isn’t fully staffed yet as she says some employees are waiting a little longer to come back.

“We only have three staff now. We usually have 8 or 9 people working on the weekend so we’re short people now,” she said.

And while she says personal protective equipment is more expensive right now, she is not planning to raise costs for services.

“We’re just trying to protect us, protect our customers, try to do the best we can,” she said.

