Myrtle Beach to keep beach access closed for now

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJW) — Myrtle Beach, a popular vacation destination for so many including here in Northeast Ohio, said Monday its public beach access will remain closed for now.

According to a press release on the city’s Facebook page, public access to the beach, and also parking will remain closed until one of the following happens: the emergency declaration expires, City Council directs otherwise or the emergency order is rescinded.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster allowed some businesses — such as book stores, flower shops and flea markets — to reopen Monday afternoon, even as the state’s leading epidemiologist announced the state had not seen a two-week downward trajectory.