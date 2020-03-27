Myrtle Beach orders hotels, attractions, golf courses, and more to close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City council has ordered all hotels, motels and rentals to stop accepting reservations immediately until May 1.

All visitors occupying these types of accommodations must vacate by noon on Sunday. The council recommends existing reservations beginning Saturday though April 30 be postponed, rescheduled or canceled with a refund. This does not apply to longterm rentals, meaning more than 90 days,

Council also ordered all amusements designed to attract visitors closed by noon Friday. This includes theaters, golf courses, mini-golf, amusement parks and arcades, golf cart rentals, and others.

North Myrtle Beach City Council also passed an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals out of coronavirus concerns.

The emergency order, among other things, suspends the rental and use of short-term rentals, hotels, public and private campgrounds, and other overnight accommodations beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday through April 30.

These orders are intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.