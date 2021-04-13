Multiple Northeast Ohio mass vaccination sites holding off on giving any shots this week, after J&J vaccine pause

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple Ohio universities and other mass vaccination clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are pausing on giving out any shots at all this week, Gov. Mike DeWine said during a press conference Tuesday.

The news comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control advised pausing on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, following six American women ages 18-48 experiencing an “extremely rare blood-clotting” event when they received the shot.

While some locations offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are shutting down this week, others are pivoting and offering the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine instead.

Northeast Ohio spots that are pausing this week include Cleveland State University, Youngstown State University student clinics and also the clinic at the Dillard’s in Southern Park Mall in Youngstown.

See other site plans listed below:

The majority of Ohio's J&J doses have been directed to Ohio’s mass vaccination clinics and to our colleges and universities. Due to the pause in administering the J&J vaccine, some sites will proceed with Pfizer or Moderna and other sites will pause entirely for the week. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/dL6vzygevl — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 13, 2021

At this time, DeWine said that no decision has been made for the mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center, which was set to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccinations in the coming weeks. Currently, the spot is offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.