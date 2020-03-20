Multiple coronavirus scams targeting Northeast Ohio residents; here’s what to look out for

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has put out an alert of scams popping up amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the scams being reported right now:

At-home coronavirus tests do not exist. If someone comes to your door, call police

Apple is not giving out free iPhones with updates on the virus. If you are offered a free phone, it is likely at attempt to steal your personal information

Criminals are posing online as employees of the Centers for Disease Control selling products they say will treat the virus. There are no products to treat coronavirus.

Emails from the World Health Organization asking you to click on a link are an attempt to steal your personal information

Beware of fake fundraisers claiming to help people who are affected. Charities have to register to collect donations. You can check to see who is registered here.