Multiple coronavirus scams targeting Northeast Ohio residents; here’s what to look out for

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has put out an alert of scams popping up amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Here are the scams being reported right now:
- At-home coronavirus tests do not exist. If someone comes to your door, call police
- Apple is not giving out free iPhones with updates on the virus. If you are offered a free phone, it is likely at attempt to steal your personal information
- Criminals are posing online as employees of the Centers for Disease Control selling products they say will treat the virus. There are no products to treat coronavirus.
- Emails from the World Health Organization asking you to click on a link are an attempt to steal your personal information
- Beware of fake fundraisers claiming to help people who are affected. Charities have to register to collect donations. You can check to see who is registered here.