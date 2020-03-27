Mother of four with COVID-19 remains on ventilator but ‘slowly improving’

GENEVA – A 51-year-old mother of 4 , who tested positive with COVID-19, is slowly improving but remains hospitalized on a ventilator.
Donald Babich, Stacey Unsinger’s father, says his daughter has been at University Hospitals for several days.
“We cannot visit her and that makes it very tough,” Babich said, adding Stacey’s husband remains quarantined at the couple’s home. “We do get updates several times a day and that helps.”
Babich said doctors told him they have contained the virus.
“They got the dialysis machine working properly now and they will keep that going until her bodily functions work on their own,” Babich said. “
He added that his daughter had not been out of the country and they think she got sometime after March 10.
Unsinger’s family learned that someone started a fundraiser for her, but they say that isn’t necessary.
“I messaged them back that I appreciate it but all we need are the prayers ,” Babich said. “If they insist then just give the money to St. Jude’s hospital in her name. We just want the prayers , please.”