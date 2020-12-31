Most of Ohio remains at red level of state’s coronavirus advisory system

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Wednesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released an updated map on Thursday that shows the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state has been shifting focus away from its Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which assigns a color to each of the 88 counties based on seven indicators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the map was a good early-warning system, but now that we are in an elevated plateau, it doesn’t accurately reflect the sustained high levels of the virus.

On Thursday, Galia, Hocking, Monroe and Vinton counties were the only ones in the orange level of the color-coded system. The rest of the state was at the red level or level 3.

(Image courtesy: Ohio Department of Health)

All Ohio counties exceed the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high incidence of COVID-19.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.



