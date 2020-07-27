Most Medina County Fair events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina County Agricultural Society Board of Directors made the tough decision last night to put a hold on the full-scale Medina County Fair that was scheduled for Aug. 3-9, due to coronavirus concerns.

The 2020 Medina County Jr. Fair, however, will still go on as planned Aug. 3-9, but is closed to the public.

This means that all grandstand events, along with other exhibits are canceled.

“To those who have already purchased your grandstand and/or admission tickets or paid your entry fees, please be patient as we work through these cancellations,” Chuck Stiver, Medina County Fair President, said in a statement. “We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding in these changing and unsettling times.”

Expect more updates to come.

Read the full statement below:

