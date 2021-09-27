‘More than we’ve seen ever’: Northeast Ohio doctor addresses grim first in COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Dr. Amy Edwards is an infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

She’s been monitoring COVID-19 data since the beginning of the pandemic.

And for the first time since March of 2020, she says they’re seeing a record number of sick children in the hospital.

“More than we’ve seen ever,” Dr. Edwards said on FOX 8 in the Morning.

“We’ve never had this many kids in the hospital at the same time with COVID, both in the ICU and on the general medical floor,” she continued.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, 159 kids were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 from September 13 through September 19.

That’s the most recent data on new hospital admissions.

She said they’re not seeing breakthrough cases in children.

“We’re not seeing vaccinated kids in the hospital. It’s the unvaccinated kids,” Dr. Edwards shared.

Dr. Edwards said most sick kids are not getting infected at school.

“A lot of it is still family spread,” she said.

“Their parents have been sick with COVID, their aunts and uncles have been sick with covid, and then they get sick.”

OHA reports hospital admissions in patients 0-17 are up 618.2% from this time 4 weeks ago.

3,653 people are currently receiving inpatient care in Ohio for coronavirus.

That’s 1 in 5 new admissions.

Just under a third of those people are in the ICU.

1,004 COVID-19 positive patients are in intensive care, which is 1 in 4 ICU patients, according to OHA.