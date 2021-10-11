More than 58k young Ohioans sign up for Vax-2-School scholarship giveaways

**Related video: Vax-2-School scholarship initiative working to get eligible young Ohioans vaccinated**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – More than 58,000 Ohioans have entered for a chance to win thousands of dollars in scholarships through the new Ohio Vax-2-School initiative so far.

Two million dollars in scholarship money is up for grabs in Ohio in an attempt to get more young people vaccinated across the state. .

Any Ohioan who is 12 to 25 years old and has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can apply.

One hundred and fifty people will win a $10,000 scholarship and five people will win a $100,000 grand prize scholarship. The student can choose where they want to use the money as long as it’s at an Ohio college or career program.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, to date, 63% of Ohioans ages 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s more than 6.3 million residents.

Data shows that 42% of Ohioans ages 12-17, or more than 376,000 residents, have started the vaccination process.

A deadline to enter the drawing hasn’t been announced yet. If you are eligible you can apply online or by phone. Head to https://www.ohiovax2school.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH to sign up.