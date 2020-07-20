More than $41 million awarded to Northeast Ohio hospitals for coronavirus care

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Eight Northeast Ohio hospitals received more than $41 million in funding to continue providing care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds, which were made available through the CARES Act and provided through the Department of Health and Human Services, are part of $10 billion in relief to areas highly impacted by COVID-19. The money will be available starting next week.

“As Mercy Health continues to be responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to our mission of caring for those who need us most,” said John Luellen, M.D., market president at Mercy Heath – Youngstown, in a news release on Monday.

“As a community and nation, we understand the importance of caring for one another in times of uncertainty. Whether it be a thank you card to a respiratory therapist from someone in the Valley or dollars such as these that will further allow our ministry to provide the latest in COVID-19 treatment, we are grateful and will continue to address this pandemic and other health disparities together,” Luellen said.

The state of Ohio received more tan $227 million for 31 health care providers.

AKRON GENERAL AKRON OH $8,500,000 SUMMA HEALTH SYSTEM – AKRON CAMPUS AKRON OH $10,800,000 AULTMAN ALLIANCE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL ALLIANCE OH $1,700,000 SELECT SPECIALTY HOSPITAL – YOUNGSTOWN INC BOARDMAN OH $2,650,000 SALEM REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER SALEM OH $4,350,000 MERCY HEALTH – ST ELIZABETH BOARDMAN HOSPITAL YOUNGSTOWN OH $2,214,803 MERCY HEALTH – ST ELIZABETH YOUNGSTOWN HOSPITAL YOUNGSTOWN OH $11,531,295 SELECT SPECIALTY HOSPITAL – YOUNGSTOWN YOUNGSTOWN OH $100,000

