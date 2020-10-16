More than 2,000 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio for third straight day

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference.

There have been 177,991 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,054 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic, the state health department said on Friday. It is presumed that 148,284 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,148 cases, 16 deaths, 86 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health. More than 2,000 new cases have been reported each day for the past three days and the daily increase continues to be above the 21-day average, which now sits at 1,386.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health added 13 counties to the red level of the state’s public health advisory alert system, which measures COVID-19 exposure and spread. There are now 29 counties, or 65 percent of the state’s population, in that category.

“Our health commissioners tell us they are seeing less and less mask compliance when people are out and that people aren’t wearing masks when they are with friends and family. These are not times to be complacent or comfortable. It is the time to be vigilant to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your neighbors,” DeWine said on Thursday.

