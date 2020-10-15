More students from Kent State quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure

*Watch our report on Kent State expanding COVID-19 testing on campus*

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University announced that 138 more students are now in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

The school said in a press release that they live in the following residence halls:

Clark Hall – Second floor

Lake Hall – Second floor

Machester Hall – Fourth floor

Allyn Hall – Third floor

“As part of our mitigation strategy, Kent State has set aside rooms for residence hall students who need to quarantine (close contact) or who need to be isolated (positive test result). For all quarantined and isolated students who remain on campus, Kent State ensures coursework can continue remotely, supplies all meals and provides student support services,” officials explained.

They noted that the school has recorded no new positive cases of COVID-19 for October 14, even as testing has increased among students, staff and faculty.

“As we continue to increase our testing capacity, the more cases of COVID-19 we will discover, and more students will be quarantined. We are prepared for this expected increase in cases and quarantine situations and believe that knowing who has COVID-19 is the best way to stop the spread of this virus by acting to isolate those who test positive and to quarantine their close contacts.”

57 other students, who were previously quarantined, will be able to resume normal activities starting at midnight. An additional 110 students will be finished with quarantine by the middle of next week.

