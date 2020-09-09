More staff members test positive for coronavirus at Mentor elementary school; remote learning extended

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Remote learning has been extended for Hopkins Elementary School families in Mentor after more staff members at the school tested positive for coronavirus.

The school has four confirmed COVID-19 cases. All four are employees.

The school first alerted the community after the principal tested positive.

The school says they’ve directly reached out to parents whose children are taught by the affected educators.

In a letter to parents, the school says the Lake County General Health District is conducting contact tracing.

“We are deeply concerned by this news,” the school said in the letter.

They say they’re extending remote learning for all Hopkins students through Monday, September 21.

The Lake County General Health District will also review the school’s coronavirus protocols.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8