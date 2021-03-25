More Ohio mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics to begin next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced more details about the new mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming to the state next week.

DeWine said there will be 11 stationary sites and four mobile clinics. They are all open to anyone in the state ages 16 and older. According to DeWine, they will primarily be administering the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine, which is not approved for those under 18. In some cases, they will offer Pfizer or Moderna.

“Assuming the vaccine arrives on time next week, this will all start on Wednesday,” the governor said during his news conference on Thursday.

Appointments for most of these clinics will open by Saturday. They can be made online or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH. Changes are coming this weekend to the Ohio Department of Health website to reflect those ages 16 and up are eligible.

Locations:

Knights of Columbus, Lima: 2,500 doses a week

Lucas County Recreation Center, Maumee: 5,000 doses a week

Dayton Convention Center, Dayton: 5,000 doses a week

Celeste Center at Ohio State Fairgrounds, Columbus:

Summit County Fairgrounds, Tallmadge: 5,000 doses a week

Former Dillard’s Southern Park Mall, Youngstown: 2,500 doses a week

Cintas Center, Cincinnati: 5,000 doses a week

Wilmington Air Park, Wilmington: 5,000 doses a week

Adena Health System Medical Education Center, Chillicothe: 2,500 doses a week

Wayne Street Medical Campus, Marietta: 1,500 doses a week

Colony Square Mall, Zanesville: 1,500 doses a week

Ohio University’s mobile clinic will travel to Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton, Washington, Morgan and Perry counties. Ohio Northern’s will go to Wyandot, Marion, Union, Logan, Crawford and Hardin counties.

The Ohio Northern Mobile Clinic will travel between Wyandot, Marion, Union, Logan, Crawford, and Hardin counties. pic.twitter.com/pECNjD7i0j — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 25, 2021

The eight-week, FEMA-run clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center has vaccinated more than 46,000 people. Ohio will open up appointments Thursday afternoon for the third-week of first-dose shots at the clinic.

Cleveland Mass Vaccination Update ➡️46,000+ have received their 1st dose @CLE_State's @wolsteincenter. Look for openings at https://t.co/p44wrHVQJG OR if you need help scheduling an appointment, call the @OHDeptofHealth

COVID hotline at 1-833-427-5634. pic.twitter.com/dDVtjyCLs5 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 25, 2021

Next week, Ohio expects to receive 571,460 doses of the vaccine. That includes the doses going straight to providers, the Wolstein Center and these clinics.