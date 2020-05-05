More Northeast Ohio school districts opt to end academic year early

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– The Lakewood City School District joined a growing list of districts in the greater Cleveland area that are choosing to end the school year early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The district decided to end the school year on May 20, rather than the originally planned final date of June 2.

Lakewood City School District Board President Emma Petrie Barcelona, the parent of middle school students herself, said she knows the transition to remote learning has been a challenge for parents, students, teachers and administrators.

“I am fortunate enough to work my job remotely from home while supporting my own family and my kids,” Barcelona said. “It’s the parents and the family members and the caregivers who are in person with our students, and that’s even if parents or caregivers are around during the day and when education is happening. “

Revere Local School District Superintendent Matthew Montgomery said the decision to end their school year for students on May 22 rather than on June 11 will give professional staff additional time to prepare for an uncertain next school year.

“We just don’t know what school is going to look like. That’s one of the conversations that has taken a great deal of my time as of late, to try to figure out what parameters, what guard rails have to be in place based on whatever rules and regulations are released from the state and the health department,” Montgomery said.

Like other districts that are moving their final day up, Montgomery said by the date chosen, his district will have accrued the number of days of learning required by the state.

“The first priority was social, emotional and mental well being of our families and our teachers and our students. And when we reflected on what was the value add by keeping them the extra three weeks versus what we could obtain in terms of their overall well being by ending on the 22nd,” said Montgomery.

Orange City School District Superintendent Lynn Campbell said his district will also end new assignments on May 22, but students will still have until June 4 to turn in their work.

“As we know there won’t be a clean cut when the 22nd comes and everyone is just done. There are kids with projects, assignments, things they need to get in to get over a hump. Graded materials will still be exchanged and we will focus on any kid who needs even more support,” Campbell said.

Those districts able to move their calendar up can do so because they used very few calamity days during the school year. They were also able to bank some days by getting their remote learning up and running very quickly after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered schools to close.

The early end to the school year will also allow for additional professional development time for teachers, while giving everyone involved an earlier opportunity to decompress from a a very unusual end to the school year.

“And we as a district needed considerable time to, not only learn from what we executed in this last quarter of school, but also how to deploy education in an even better and more consistent manner into the next school year, which may include both an online and in person learning. Or it may be online. Of course, we are awaiting word from the state as to whether anybody will be able to reopen in current ways,” Barcelona said.

