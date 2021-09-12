More money coming: When will parents see next child tax credit in bank account?

Related video: Where’s my child tax credit payment?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In a continued effort to help struggling families, the federal government is sending out another round of child tax credit payments to many parents this week.

The early payments should hit bank accounts on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with more payments coming Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. The remaining money coming in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

Last month, an IRS technical issue led to some families not getting their payments on time directly in their bank account.

Instead, they received them days later in the mail. For those who may still not have gotten a payment, the IRS says there may be an issue with their tax filings. Anyone can check their payment status here.

Checks sent out in August to Ohio families averaged $436, the treasury department reported.

While American parents used to receive $2,000 per child, the IRS now offers $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children.

Parents can choose to not receive the early payments here, or sign up here.