More details to be revealed on Ohio Vax-2-School scholarship lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The start of Ohio’s latest COVID-19 vaccination incentive program is right around the corner and, this morning, more details will be shared.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Lottery Commission Director Pat McDonald will hold a media availability at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the Ohio Vax-2-School program.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week, the Ohio Vax-2-School program for all vaccinated Ohioans ages 12 to 25.

He said they can enter a drawing for one of five $100K scholarships or 50 scholarships of $10K. The money can be used at an Ohio college or university, career or technical education, or job training.

Prizes will be announced Monday through Friday starting the week of October 11.