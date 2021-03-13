More appointments coming soon to Cleveland’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Appointments for the mass vaccination clinic for coronavirus vaccines at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center went fast when they became available this week.

However, Governor Mike DeWine’s office tells FOX 8 more appointments will be available soon.

The clinic starts March 17.

The governor’s office says only a portion of the first few days of appointments were released for booking.

The governor’s office reports it is working closely with partners at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to strategically release thousands more appointments in the near future.

The governor’s office says FEMA is giving them direction on when to release additional appointments.

Currently, people over the age of 50 in Ohio and in certain job fields or specific medical conditions are eligible to receive an appointment for the vaccine.

However, scheduling one has been difficult for many.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, just over 19% of the state’s more than 11 million residents have started the vaccine process.