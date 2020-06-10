More airlines restart service at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Airlines continue to return to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport following the coronavirus shutdown.

The city of Cleveland said passenger numbers are still fluctuating, but slowly climbing at the airport.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said it will significantly increase nonstop service to the Orlando area, which is traditionally Cleveland’s top market, as more major attractions reopen.

Nonstop flights will operate to Orlando by Frontier, Spirit, United and to Orlando Sanford by Allegiant. Frontier and Spirit will both fly to Orlando twice daily nonstop.

Other added service:

Frontier to Las Vegas on June 18, to Phoenix June 23

Southwest to St. Louis on June 14

Spirit to Ft. Lauderdale on June 11, to Dallas/Ft. Worth on June 26, to Las Vegas, to Los Angeles and Tampa on July 1, Boston and to New Orleans on July 2

American to New York (LGA) on July 7

United to Los Angeles and San Francisco on July 5, to Denver, Houston and Orlando on July 6

