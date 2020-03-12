Monsters game will be played without fans; Cavs wait for governor’s order

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Monsters game scheduled for Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Field House will be played without fans.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended indoor sporting events proceed without spectators and said an order on mass gatherings would be forthcoming.

“Although the exact scope, terms and timing of the order announced by Governor DeWine this afternoon are not immediately available, we are undergoing an extensive process of review with the NBA, G-League, AHL, NCAA and concert and event producers to plan for our next steps and impacts related to the order,” said the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Cleveland Cavaliers organization. “Updates will be provided as we advance through this process and the continuing evolution of these very unique circumstances with our leagues and event partners.”

Monsters season ticket holders will be contacted about their accounts. Tickets for the NCAA Tournament first and second-round games will be refunded at the original place of purchase.

The Cavs said specific information on their games will be announced, following the terms of DeWine’s order.

The Canton Charge, the NBA G League team, will play its last two home games, on March 14 and March 17, without fans in attendance.