Moderna plans to combine COVID-19 booster with flu shot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WJW)– Moderna announced Thursday it’s working to combine a booster shot for COVID-19 with the flu vaccine.

The company said it hopes to later add vaccinations for other respiratory diseases into an annual shot.

“I am proud of the progress that the Moderna team has made in advancing our best-in-class mRNA pipeline while addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic. We believe our mRNA platform can solve the world’s greatest health challenges, from diseases impacting millions, to ultra-rare diseases impacting dozens, to medicines personalized down to the individual level,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, in a news release on Thursday.

Recently, Moderna received authorization for its COVID-19 in children ages 12 and up in the European Union.