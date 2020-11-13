Model predicts 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day in Cuyahoga County by end of November

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health painted a grim picture of the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference on Friday.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said this was the first week that daily case counts in the county exceeded 300 and then 400. Friday was the first time the county health board received more than 500 cases in a single day.

Since Nov. 1, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health has received more than 3,900 cases reported of COVID-19 and more than 3,200 close contacts.

“Reported cases are but a fraction of those who are currently infected in the community, so the actual number is much higher because this is only the fraction of people that are reported and tested confirmed,” Allan said.

Allan said in-patient and out-patient numbers are increasing at local hospitals, and hospital beds are filling up. Over the last two weeks, 50 people died from COVID-19 in the county’s health jurisdiction, compared to the 39 total who died of the flu last flu season.

“It’s a myth that only older people get seriously sick from COVID. Symptoms can be severe no matter how old you are,” Allan said. “Every day we talk to people of all ages in the community suffering.”

Dr. Johnie Rose, preventive medicine and public health physician at Case Western Reserve University, shared projections. The model is based on the concept that people will continue behaving like they have in recent weeks.

“In the next three weeks, we are expecting to keep climbing at an increasing rate. And roughly by this time next week, at the trajectory we’re on, we expect to see a thousand cases a day in Cuyahoga County. And then, at the end of the month, we expect to be seeing over 2,000 cases a day, if that trajectory doesn’t change,” Rose said.

(Image via: Cuyahoga County Board of Health)

“It’s (the model) been quite accurate so far. It has never overestimated the number of cases in this three-week time span,” Rose said. “We have increasing confidence in what this model tells us.”

Rose said the increase is not sustainable for any health care system and we must change our behavior. That’s wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds. He said we are too far off from a vaccine for it to have an impact on this current curve.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is moving staff to deal with the surge, but it may not be able to reach out to all contacts. It is asking people diagnosed to notify close contacts, including those within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more.

Cuyahoga County’s coronavirus call center has received more than 23,000 calls from the public since the beginning of the pandemic, Allan said. The volume more than tripled in the past week with more than 300 calls on Thursday.

