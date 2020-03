The Cleveland Indians grounds crew preps the field prior to the Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 1, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Major League Baseball is expected to suspend operations amid cornavirus concerns, FOS and Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal said on Thursday.

An official announcement from MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred will come later in the day.

ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan reported the league will suspend spring training and delay the beginning of the regular season.

NBA and MLS already suspended their seasons for the time being.