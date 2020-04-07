MLB addresses reports about what’s next for baseball season

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 22: Cleveland Indians fans cheer against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Progressive Field on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Phillies 10-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Imagine “Tribe Time” in Arizona.

Following multiple reports that Major League Baseball was considering playing in empty ballparks in the Phoenix area, MLB says it is evaluating contingency plans “that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved.”

“While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan,” the league said in a statement.

Baseball season was scheduled to start March 26. Spring training was halted on March 12.

“The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount, and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus.”