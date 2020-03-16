MLB 2020 regular season pushed back

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 13: Closed signs and MLB news releases are displayed on box office windows outside of Peoria Stadium, home of the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners on March 13, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. Major League Baseball cancelled spring training games and has delayed opening day by at least two weeks due to COVID-19. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. on Monday announced the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC on Sunday had updated recommendations of restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the commissioner said, “MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.”

