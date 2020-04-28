Mixed reaction, PPE concerns surround Ohio dental offices reopening

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is allowing dental offices to fully reopen May 1, but the announcement is getting mixed reactions within the dental community about how to safely provide care while also protecting staff.

“Some people still have concerns about coming back out.”

Dr. Duane Mathias of the Parma Dental Center said he understands patients concerns. He said plans to reopen Monday with new safety enhancements.

“We’ve also purchased a vacuum system that will actually take aerosol spray out of the air. It will go over the patients face and will reduce the aerosol that comes into the room,” Mathias said.

Getting back to work is critical, according to Dr. Brad McCormack at McCormack Dental in North Ridgeville.

“We had to end up laying off around 15 to 20 people,” McCormack said.

On Monday, the Ohio State Dental Board issued safe practice guidelines during the pandemic. The board urged dental health care providers to “exercise the utmost caution.”

Read more on the new Ohio State Dental Board Guidelines here

Some of the guidelines include limiting exposure to aerosols, pre-screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms, staggering patient appointments and appropriate use of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

“Our suppliers have limited. We’re only allowed to get three boxes of masks every 15 days. Hand sanitizers very difficult to get, gowns are difficult to get,” McCormack said.

A dental worker at a different practice requested to remain anonymous with her concerns.

“We have had no specific guidelines as to if we’re going to get better PPE. There’s no social distancing at a dental office, you are with patients all day and they are on you all day.”

Mathias said limited PPE is a concern.

“What’s in short supply or hard to get is the N95 masks. I did get access to one box so I’ve got those but they are going to be in short supply,” Mathias said.

“Last week, I saw 40 emergencies in four days. People want to get back, people have emergencies,” McCormack said.