Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine outlines plans for post-coronavirus shutdown
Millions of pieces of PPE on its way to Ohio healthcare workers

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state of Ohio has shipped 4.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to local emergency management agencies across the state.

This is the largest one-time distribution of PPE from the state of Ohio to local EMAs in state history, according to a press release from Gov. DeWine’s office.

“When this crisis began, I told you that we were going to do everything we could to ensure that those on the front line of this crisis have the personal protective equipment they need,” said Governor DeWine. “The PPE will be distributed locally by county EMAs to nursing homes, jails, congregate living facilities, hospitals, and first responders.”

The shipment includes: 

  • 500,000 N95 masks
  • 850,000 face shields
  • 750,000 surgical-type masks
  • 2 million non-medical gloves

According to a press release, the PPE was secured through the work of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, JobsOhio, Ohio Department of Health, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

