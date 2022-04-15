COLUMBUS (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.

According to officials, DeWine has been experiencing mild symptoms like a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat. He received a monoclonal antibody treatment earlier Friday evening.

DeWine said he’s now in quarantine, following CDC guidelines.

First Lady Fran DeWine tested negative and hasn’t experienced any symptoms.

They are both fully vaccinated with one booster shot.