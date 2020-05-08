Midway Drive-In Theater making some changes to help keep movie-goers safe

*Watch the video above to see our report on how schools are using local drive-in theaters for graduation ceremonies.*

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Midway Drive-In Theater is making some changes to help keep movie-goers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The staff wrote on Facebook that vehicles will park in every other space, which is more than six feet apart. The bathrooms will be routinely sanitized throughout the night.

“The concession stand will form one line distancing 6 feet apart. We will have 3 cashiers taking orders with a separate pick window. For an added $8.00 you can bring in outside food and beverages at both drive ins,” they explained in the post.

*See how other local drive-in theaters are preparing to reopen.*

Due to the changes, admission at both the Chardon and Ravenna location will be cut in half. They expect to sell out at each viewing and encourage people to buy their tickets online in advance.

“We feel the need to be responsible in keeping everyone safe at our Drive ins. Anyone not following safe policies may be asked to leave,” they noted.

The theaters will be hosting multiple high school graduation events in the near future, so movie-goers are reminded to keep an eye on the schedule.

*Click here to learn more about the gradual reopening of Ohio.*

