Miami-Dade beaches closed for 4th of July weekend due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — Those looking to celebrate 4th of July on the beaches of Miami will have to find other plans this year.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez just signed an emergency order to close all beaches in Miami-Dade County starting Friday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 7.

The closure may be extended if people don’t start to adhere to the requirements of wearing masks inside commercial establishments and outside when social distancing of six feet is not possible.

“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk,” said Mayor Gimenez.

Today's New Normal Dashboard confirms that we must all take personal responsibility, practicing social distancing, while wearing masks indoors and outdoors in places where distancing isn't possible. Tamp down numbers by keeping yourself AND others safe. https://t.co/Bwfyvw5fkA — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 27, 2020

The order also bans gatherings, including parades, of more than 50 people throughout the county for the same dates of July 3-7. Masks and social distancing are required and five groups of no more than 10 people will be allowed.

All fireworks displays must now be viewed from one’s home or parked vehicle.

Police will be out in full force this weekend and will close any establishments that are not following the rules. Violators face a second-degree criminal penalty of up to $500 and 180 days in jail.

“I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules. If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives,” the mayor said.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: