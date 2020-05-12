MGM Northfield Park reveals safety plans for when casinos can reopen

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — All casinos are currently closed in Ohio due to the coronavirus shutdown (as seen in the video above). In the meantime, MGM Northfield Park is making plans to safely reopen, when it can.

MGM Resorts International recently released its seven-part plan to help keep customers and employees safe across its multitude of locations, after governments do allow gambling halls to reopen —and that includes at Northfield Park.

Some of the biggest changes are that employees will be required to wear masks, while guests are highly encouraged to do so. All tables, seating and gambling apparatus will be set 6-feet apart. No food will be allowed on the casino floor, but alcohol has been deemed fine.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The company plans to offer up plenty more hand washing stations and also implement new digital options for all aspects of the casino experience.

Read about the full plan right here.