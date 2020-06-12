MGM Northfield Park is opening June 20

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — MGM Northfield Park leadership announced plans to reopen its racino, gaming, restaurants and bars at a limited capacity on Saturday, June 20.

This news comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that amusement parks, water parks, casinos, and racinos could reopen on June 19.

The property is opening at a 50 percent capacity, in accordance with Ohio Lottery Commission guidelines.

“As with our other resort reopenings, health and safety remain a top priority in every phase of our plan,” MGM Resorts International Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. “We look forward to providing a safe and fun environment for everyone to enjoy our gaming, restaurant and horse racing amenities.”

Along with the horse racing, Northfield Park plans to reopen the following on-site restaurants and bars: Concerto Italian Kitchen, TAP Sports Bar, The Neon Room and Casino Cocktail Service.

Even before the reopening announcement, MGM Northfield Park was preparing for the new normal following the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns and even released a safety plan last month for when it would be allowed to reopen.

In that plan, which you can read here, some of the biggest changes are that employees will be required to wear masks, while guests are highly encouraged to do so. All tables, seating and gambling apparatus will be set 6-feet apart. No food will be allowed on the casino floor, but alcohol has been deemed fine.

The company plans to offer up plenty more hand washing stations and also implement new digital options for all aspects of the casino experience.

The spot reopens to the public at noon on June 20, but an invitation-only event is slated for before that.