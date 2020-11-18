MGM Northfield Park changes hours to comply with state curfew

NORTHFIELD, (WJW)– MGM Northfield Park is adjusting its hours to comply with the new state-issued curfew.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a curfew intended to slow the spread of coronavirus. It goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and will be in effect for 21 days starting Thursday. Retail establishments must close at 10 p.m. and restaurants can stay open for delivery and takeout only.

In accordance with the health order, MGM Northfield Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be no admittance after 9 p.m.

“MGM Northfield Park remains committed to the health and safety of our guests and our employees, and will adhere to these updated hours until further notice,” it said on Wednesday.

Promotion times have been adjusted as well.

The facility also reminded guests that masks are required at all times.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: