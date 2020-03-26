Metroparks taking extra precautions to keep community safe in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cleveland Metroparks is keeping busy as more people are in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robin Thomas said she now goes out for a daily walk with her grandchildren.

"Trying to get them out to get some exercise. The schools have been closed for what a week now, so trying to get them outside and get their exercise on but no playgrounds no," said Thomas.

But not everybody has been paying attention to that message to stay off playground equipment and other facilities at the parks.

"We thought families and people would listen to what we were trying to tell them to use the parks safely and apparently people have just not be listening," said Metro Parks CEO Brian Zimmerman.

So Thursday, Metroparks employees began the task of taping off the playground equipment. They also removed the hoops from the basketball courts.

"The playgrounds are closed, the fitness trails are closed the facilities are closed." Zimmerman said. "This is nationally happening, not just here in Cleveland, this is happening all over."

The Metroparks said they want people to get out and enjoy nature, but make sure you're protecting yourself and respecting the parks.

They're asking that folks follow a few simple rules, such as keeping dogs on leashes and making sure that you take home what you bring in.

The Metroparks created a YouTube video for anyone who wants to know about park rules and hours.