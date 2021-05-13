MetroHealth to require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s latest address on COVID-19 in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– MetroHealth System will require employees to be tested weekly for COVID-19 if they have not received the vaccine. The new policy begins July 1.

The hospital system said the requirement is intended to maintain the safety of patients and other employees.

“Employees are encouraged to get vaccinated, since the vaccines have proven to be safe, effective, and our best hope to returning to normal,” MetroHealth said on Thursday.

All employees have the opportunity to get vaccinated, according to the hospital.

As of Wednesday, nearly 5 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.