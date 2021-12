CLEVELAND (WJW)– The MetroHealth System will temporarily close three centers to help with staffing amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Rocky River, Medina and State Road (excluding physical therapy) will close starting Dec. 27.

MetroHealth said patients with appointments at these sites will be referred to other locations or offered telehealth options.