MetroHealth System changing visitation policies to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The MetroHealth System is temporarily suspending routine visits to adult hospital patients in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to notice issued Wednesday, exceptions will be made for parents visiting newborns, end-of-life situations and some other exceptional cases.

The policy change goes into effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.

No visitors will be allowed in rooms of persons under investigation for COVID-19 or who have tested positive, unless at the end of life.

Entrance will be limited for screenings. Any visitor who appears ill will be asked to leave.

Read more on the changes here.











