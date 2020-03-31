MetroHealth receives $1 million to help fight coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio entrepreneur has given $1 million to MetroHealth System as it prepares to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from MetroHealth, Miguel Zubizarreta, a Bay Village entrepreneur, contacted MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, to ask what the health system needed.

MetroHealth said the gift has already had a huge impact as the health care system prepares for an expected surge of coronavirus patients.

“This is an incredible windfall, at a time when we most need it,” said Justin Gallo, Vice President of Supply Chain Management.

Gallo said Zubizarreta’s gift assures an ample supply of critical items, and it allows MetroHealth to concentrate on expanding available space for inpatient care.

This is not the first incredible gift from Zubizarreta. He and his wife, Denise, also donated $1.6 million for the design, construction and furnishing of the Zubizarreta House, which opened in 2017.