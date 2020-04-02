MetroHealth prepares for surge of coronavirus patients

CLEVELAND (WJW)– When you ask MetroHealth President and CEO DR. Akram Boutros what keeps him up at night during the coronavirus outbreak, one word comes to mind: math.

Boutros and MetroHealth Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Brook Watts are preparing the hospital system for an increase in COVID-19 patients with a detailed plan on staffing numbers, patient capacity and amount personal protective equipment.

“Because we are moving into a phase that is likely weeks to months of this new normal, we need to do a really good job helping people think about how we make that new normal livable, safe and comfortable,” Watt said.

The MetroHealth president said he is planning for the worst-case scenario, which would involve caring for 1,000 patients with 800 of them positive for COVID-19. Boutros said the ICU is designed specifically for this type of event. The current capacity is 85 patients, but there is enough room to double that number. He said phase 1 takes the hospital to 560 beds, phase 2 is 780 beds and phase 3 is more than 1,000 beds.

He said they are able to deliver IVs and ventilators to a patient from outside the room. Boutros also said he anticipates by the time the surge hits, the health system will have more than 400,000 N95 and KN95 masks.

“If we waste PPE, if we use it indiscriminately, we may not have enough,” Boutros said.

Boutros said he is speaking with full-service hotels that will reopen to MetroHealth staff working with COVID-19 patients. This is to help health care workers who are worried about passing the virus to their family members. The health system will cover the expense, as well as transportation.