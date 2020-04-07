MetroHealth models suggests lower COVID-19 peak for Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Models from the MetroHealth system suggest the peak for COVID-19 infections in Cuyahoga County may be significantly lower than originally expected.

MetroHealth CEO and President Akram Boutros credited Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

“The leadership from Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton and others has saved lives and radically altered the spread of coronavirus. The public distancing response is historic and has changed the trajectory of the infection from being driven by widespread communal transmission to infection in clusters of people in close contact,” Boutros said, in a news release on Tuesday.

MetroHealth models show new infections in Cuyahoga County gradually increasing until late April. It’s then followed by irregular outbreaks in clusters throughout the year. A similar pattern is expected throughout Ohio.

The health system emphasized the importance of social distancing, saying these new models do not mean we can go back to normal. MetroHealth said its doctors have seen coronavirus clusters in people who attended funerals and religious celebrations, as well as people in nursing homes, confined workspaces and the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“It is too early to declare victory, but this is a signal that here in Northeast Ohio we might be in a difficult, sustained campaign instead of a relatively short but intense war,” Boutros said.

Acton has cited models that range from 2,000 to 10,000 new cases in Ohio a day. She said officials must be aware of the worst-case scenario, which is based on less successful social distancing, so they can prepare hospitals.

