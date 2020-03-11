MetroHealth Medical Center to screen visitors for coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– MetroHealth Medical Center announced changes to its visitation policies to fight the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The hospital said it will screen visitors before entering patient areas. Any visitor, in any area, who is coughing or showing other signs of illness will be asked to leave. Visitors must be at least 14 years old.

MetroHealth is also implementing the following policies:

Inpatient Locations

Up to two visitors per adult patient are allowed.

Up to two visitors per pediatric patient are allowed in the pediatric units. Parents, guardians or family care partners only.

Up to two visitors per patient are allowed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Parents or support persons only.

Up to two visitors are permitted for obstetric patients. Partners and grandparents only.

Emergency Departments

Visitors are prohibited inside adult patient areas in the Emergency Department. For patients requiring assistance, one visitor may be permitted.

One parent or caregiver per pediatric patient is allowed.

Outpatient Locations/Physician Practices/Express Care

Patients are asked to come to appointments alone if possible. One person is allowed to accompany each patient to an appointment on an as-needed basis.

Nursing Home and Rehabilitation

Visitors are prohibited in nursing home and rehabilitation patient areas. For patients with a deteriorating clinical status, visitors may be permitted with appropriate screening.